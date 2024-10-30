More Assistance for Clarendon Farmers

Several Clarendon farmers have benefited from $1.5 million worth of agricultural inputs from the Jamaica Bauxite Mining Limited (JBML).

The items, which include farm tools, protective gear, productivity enhancers, insecticides, pesticides and spraying tools, were handed over by Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, at the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) parish office in Clarendon on Tuesday (October 28).

The contribution forms part of initiatives under JBML’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) programme, and is in support of the agricultural sector’s recovery efforts following the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

Minister Green, in his address said that more than 600 hectares of crops have been put back into production following the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

He informed that in Clarendon, some 288 hectares of vegetable crops were damaged, including yam, cassava, banana, and Irish potato, and about 1,849 birds were lost.

Minister Green noted that 2,200 registered farmers were affected, and others who were not registered.

“In a disaster of this nature, I say to our farmers, get registered; it’s difficult to provide support if we don’t have any record that you are a farmer,” he pointed out.

Minister Green noted that through the combined efforts of RADA, private partners and the Ministry, support has been provided to 2,008 farmers in Clarendon.

Farmers have been given vegetable seeds, fertilisers, broiler and layer chickens and some chicken farmers have received material to re-establish chicken houses.

Government has also been helping with land preparation. Already, 15 greenhouse farmers have received material to cover 185,000 square feet of space.

Minister Green pointed out that the Ministry did not have to reallocate resources from critical programmes to address losses in the sector.

“One of the good things was that Government put in place an insurance policy so that when the hurricane came and we drew down $10 billion, we could ask the Finance Minister to give us at least $1.4 billion to lead the recovery in agriculture,” he pointed out.

As such, he said, the Ministry will be able to launch its onion and Irish potato programme in a few weeks as well as a yam programme to treat yam rust.

“These have not been affected by funding to take care of the rebuilding that resulted from the hurricane,” he emphasised.

Meanwhile, President of the Mount Airy Farmers Group, Kareen Smith, who was among the beneficiaries of the assistance from JBML, said she lost fruit crops such as pear, ackee, and mango as well as two acres of plantain and banana during the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

“They all went down but I did not roll over and die. I picked up myself after Beryl, did the heavy cleaning up and now I’m reaping a little banana and tomato,” she told JIS News.

“We got seeds from RADA, so from what I reaped,” she noted.

She expressed gratitude for the support from JBML.

“Farming has enabled me to send my children to Glenmuir High, Lennon High, Thompson Town High, Denbigh High and the University of the West Indies. All that schooling came from farming. I did not go anywhere else to earn; just from farming. I built my house and bought a little car from farming,” she said with pride.

“Whatever I receive today, I will try to make it a benefit for my farm and to help my children,” she added.

Damion Powell, a young farmer from the McGilchrist area of the parish, was also among the beneficiaries.

He told JIS News that he has been farming since age six, planting khus-khus yam by his dad’s side.

He said he loves farming and makes a good life out of the it.

Mr. Powell, who lost chickens and several acres of hot pepper and pumpkin during the hurricane, has also started to replant.

“So far, I have replanted two acres each of sweet and hot pepper and three acres of pumpkin,” he said.

Mr. Powell, who also has a mango farm at the agro park in the parish, told JIS News that he is thankful for the help he is receiving.

“I give thanks for it and, probably, if I get enough, I can share it with other farmers,” he said.

JBML is a government-owned company that manages the government’s equity in the bauxite and alumina industries.

The items provided by the entity are expected to help farmers rebuild their operations, improve resilience, and foster the sustained recovery of Jamaica’s agricultural sector.