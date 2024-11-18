Morant Bay Women’s Centre Receives $2.6m from Canadian Healthcare Union

Adolescent mothers attending the Women’s Centre of Jamaica Foundation’s (WCJF) Morant Bay establishment now have a better chance at a brighter future, following the donation of over $2.6 million to assist the facility with its work.

The sum, which is equivalent to Can$25,000, was handed over on November 15 by the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Healthcare, which represents around 65,000 healthcare workers in Ontario, Canada.

The organisation, recognising the work of the Morant Bay Centre and inspired to assist, raised the funds by hosting a Gala in Canada.

Receiving the donation, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, expressed gratitude to the Union for supporting the 46-year-old WCJF.

“I want you to know that you are supporting an organisation with a track record of having a positive impact on people and communities. Your support helps us to remove the major obstacles that will try to stop adolescent mothers from leading successful lives,” the Minister said.

“What you are doing, in removing some of those obstacles, is helping them continue their education, thereby increasing their job prospects and equipping them with the tools to look after their children and to become good parents. Your generosity helps to make a difference for both mother and child for a lifetime, and we are eternally grateful,” Ms. Grange added.

For her part, SEIU Executive Board Member and Women’s Representative, Gloria Turney, who is a daughter of St. Thomas, said it was not a hard decision to raise the funds for the Centre.

“We worked hard. It took months, but we did it and we raised some funds; and all the funds are going to go towards the girls,” Ms. Turney said.

“Everybody deserves a second chance at life. The way out of poverty is through education. This is tremendous, that there is a Centre that caters to the young ladies who want to continue their education,” she added.

Meanwhile, SEIU Healthcare President, Tyler Downey, congratulated the Centre on the work it has been doing, which has impacted some 55,000 adolescent mothers to date.

“We’re super excited about what the money is going to be used for and how far it’s going to be able to support the young women here,” the President said.