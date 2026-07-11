Morant Bay Police Station ISO Certified

The Morant Bay police station in St. Thomas is now ISO 9001:2015 certified, continuing the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) mandate of service quality and operational excellence.

Speaking during the monthly meeting of the St. Thomas Municipal Corporation on Thursday (July 9), Commanding officer for the division, Deputy Superintendent of Police Rohan Ritchie, reported that the certification reflects the level of efficiency at the station.

“ISO 9001:2015 is an international standard that tests your quality management system within your organization and their audit revealed that we are on par with investigation services, community interventions, reports in terms of police certificates and emergency response to assignments given to the station (call for services),” Mr. Ritchie said.

He noted that the Morant Bay police station is now part of more than 30 larger sites in other divisions throughout the JCF and at its headquarters, “that are equally very good”.

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) unites global experts to develop standards that ensure quality, consistency, and excellence across various industries worldwide. Earning ISO certification means an organisation has met stringent international benchmarks in its operations.

In the meantime, the Commanding Officer also reported “good health” as it relates to crime in St. Thomas, pointing to a 35 per cent reduction in murders and reductions in most other categories of major crimes.

He also informed that there has been a “marked improvement” in the issue of fallen aggregates creating risks along the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project.

He noted, however, that more sensitization and prosecution are to come as the police continue to ramp up their efforts.