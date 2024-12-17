Morant Bay and East Prospect in St. Thomas Targeted for Improved Water Supply

The National Water Commission (NWC) is committed to ensuring a reliable water supply to Morant Bay and the growing town of East Prospect in St. Thomas Eastern says Member of Parliament (MP), Dr. Michelle Charles.

“To address this demand, the NWC has identified key infrastructure improvements, including rehabilitation of the relift station and upgrading of the distribution network. This will involve the installation of new 200 millimetre (mm) and 250 mm pipelines from the Springfield facility to the Stanton tank,” she informed.

Dr. Charles pointed out that the relift station’s rehabilitation will include repairing the storage tank and supplying and installing new relift pumps for Morant Bay, along with the addition of a generator and motor control centre.

The MP was making her contribution to the 2024/25 State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives recently.

Meanwhile, Dr. Charles advised that several initiatives were undertaken to alleviate chronic water supply issues that plagued the Stanton Housing Scheme for a number of years, affecting some 185 households.

These, she said, included the allocation of more than $7.5 million to address pipeline defects, clear blockages, reconfigure the network, and replace sections of pipelines to restore service to customers who have been without water for decades.

Dr. Charles said these interventions have enabled the Stanton Housing Scheme to now be supplied by the Spring Garden facility, which produces approximately 95,000 imperial gallons of water daily.