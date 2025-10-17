Montpelier Road Will Be Repaired – Minister Morgan

Repairs will be undertaken on the Montpelier road in St. James following the completion of water improvement works being carried out by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF).

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development with responsibility for Works, Hon. Robert Morgan, gave the commitment while addressing journalists during a tour of the Montego Bay Perimeter Road project in St. James on October 15.

“We will fix the Montpelier Road. That’s a commitment that you have from me as the Minister with responsibility and from the Prime Minister. It is not something that you have to force us to do; it is something that was planned long ago,” he assured.

“We could never dig up Montpelier Road and not fix it back. As a responsible Government, we plan our projects, we budget our projects, and we have a budget to fix that road, and we will fix it,” he said.

The project being undertaken by JSIF involves the installation of new water pipes to improve supply to Montpelier and surrounding communities.

The Minister noted that while recent rainfall has delayed the works, the roadway will be rehabilitated once the project is completed.

He said that the paving will commence once JSIF completes the installation and compaction of the new water pipes.

“We wish we could start in two weeks; that’s our hope. [However], if JSIF is not able to finish covering their pipes and compacting because of the rain, then there may be some delay, but we can guarantee the people that the road will be repaired,” Mr. Morgan said, noting that the multimillion-dollar investment underscores the Government’s commitment to improving living conditions for residents in southern St. James and surrounding areas.

The Minister was accompanied on the tour by representatives from the China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) and National Road Operating and Constructing Company (NROCC).