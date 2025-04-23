Montpelier Research Station to Be Renovated

The Montpelier Research Station in St. James is to be renovated at a cost of $600 million as part of a six-year redevelopment programme spearheaded by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Floyd Green, said the Government intends to restore the long-standing agricultural hub.

“We’re going to be doing a complete renovation, such as putting in perimeter fencing, irrigation and build out new pastures. Also, we’re going to focus on specific areas [of production] like ginger, turmeric, cocoa and things that you are already doing well but we want you to do better,” Mr. Green added.

He was addressing the 42nd staging of the Montpelier Agricultural & Industrial Show, held at the Montpelier Show Ground on Monday, April 21.

Mr. Green pointed out that another central focus of the project is the strengthening of livestock breeding programmes, in a bid to position the station as a beacon for farmers in St. James, Westmoreland and Hanover.

The Minister argued that agriculture cannot progress without ongoing research and tackling challenges posed by climate change, among other factors.

“We have to ensure that we’re doing the work, so that you are more productive, get better returns on your investment, and we’re going to use research to lead that,” Mr. Green told farmers in attendance.

In the meantime, the Minister noted that $900 million has been allocated for the improvement of farm roads islandwide in the current financial year.

He said work was carried out on 80 farm roads last year, and that three farm roads in South St. James – Horse Guard, Lapland and Millerswood – have been earmarked for attention under the initiative.

The Montpelier Agricultural & Industrial Show, organised by the St. James Branch of the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS), showcased a wide range of agricultural products and innovations, including livestock exhibits, hydroponic farming systems, and a Farm Queen Competition.

The event was held under the theme ‘Grow What We Eat, Eat What We Grow’, and several persons were honoured for their contributions to the development of the show over the years.

Among the awardees were Godfrey Dyer, Chairman of the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), and former St. James Southern Member of Parliament, Derrick Kellier.