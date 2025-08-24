Montego Bay Welcomes Logos Hope Floating Book Fair

The world’s largest floating book fair, Logos Hope, docked at the Montego Bay Cruise Ship Terminal in St. James on Friday (August 22).

The vessel is expected to remain in Montego Bay until September 14. Visitors to the Logos Hope will be required to pay an entry fee of $500; however, children under 12 and seniors over 65 may enter free of charge.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, Custos Rotulorum of St. James, Bishop the Hon. Conrad Pitkin, warmly welcomed the vessel’s captain, crew, and visitors on behalf of the parish’s citizens.

He highlighted the book fair’s enduring relationship with Jamaica and acknowledged the ship’s contribution to education, literacy, and cultural exchange across the island.

“For all the adults and children interested in books, this special… library will cater to their needs of quality and affordable books, especially in the area of literacy. Also, for those persons who are not avid readers, the experience of the ship will be of great benefit to them,” the Custos stated.

Bishop Pitkin also highlighted the meaningful contributions of the Logos Hope’s crew to the wider community.

“Already, the teams that came before the ship have been working assiduously in our community, sharing in our churches; and when schools reopen, they will be going into the schools to share devotions with our children,” he said.

For his part, Captain of the Logos Hope, Matt Stephens, expressed gratitude for Jamaica’s continued hospitality, and reflected on the vessel’s longstanding ties with the island.

“I found, actually, that the ship has a very long history with the nation of Jamaica, not just this ship, but many ships past for 52 years. There’s an awareness, there’s a connection between our organisation and the Jamaican people,” he said.

The Captain recalled Jamaica’s pivotal role in hosting the vessel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We sailed to Kingston and spent some months at the coal berth there. That would not have been possible in many places around the world. So, for that, I thank you on behalf of the ship and the organisation,” he added.

Captain Stephens also drew parallels between Jamaica’s motto, and the ship’s multinational crew.

“I was inspired by your motto – ‘Out of Many, One People’. Of course, we represent some 65 different nations on board the ship, and we serve a very mighty God who has created unity and peace that surpasses human understanding and capability in this place,” he shared.

The Logos Hope welcomed approximately 79,000 visitors during its stay in Kingston, departing the capital on August 19.

The vessel will remain in Montego Bay for several weeks, offering affordable books, cultural experiences, and opportunities for fellowship to the public.