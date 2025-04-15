Montego Bay Urban Renewal Committee to Be Established

The St. James Municipal Corporation will be establishing the Montego Bay Urban Renewal Committee during fiscal year 2025/26, to spearhead transformation of the city’s main spaces.

Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, made the announcement during a press briefing at the Municipal Corporation’s office on Monday (April 14).

He advised that the Committee’s membership will comprise several key stakeholders from Montego Bay, to assist in executing the Corporation’s vision.

“I will, at the time of the launch of that Committee, disclose who those players are. But we have already contacted them, and we have received their commitment. They range from persons who hold significant office where the estate of Montego Bay is concerned, to persons with the requisite ability to contribute in a meaningful way to… transforming our spaces,” the Mayor stated.

Councillor Vernon advised that the Committee’s initial focus will be on Sam Sharpe Square, located in the heart of the city, pointing out that engagements to this end are expected to entail “enhancing cultural engagements and, of course, economic opportunities within the space”.

The Mayor also used the opportunity to highlight several of the Municipal Corporation’s achievements recorded during fiscal year 2024/25 and outline plans for the current period.

These include a partnership to be forged with the Jamaica National Heritage Trust (JNHT).

Councillor Vernon also provided an update on repairs to the Charles Gordon Market main building.