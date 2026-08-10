Montego Bay to Host 2026 Special Olympics Caribbean Beach Games

Deputy Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Dwight Crawford, has welcomed this year’s staging of the Special Olympics Caribbean Beach Games in Jamaica’s second city, describing it as an opportunity to promote inclusion and create a lasting legacy for the region.

The competition will take place at Harmony Beach Park in Montego Bay from November 18 to 22.

Approximately 220 athletes from 20 Caribbean countries, including Jamaica, are expected to compete in basketball, football, bocce, volleyball and open-water swimming.

The programme will officially get underway on November 19 with an opening ceremony and dinner at the venue.

Speaking during a press conference at the S Hotel in Montego Bay on Tuesday (August 4), Councillor Crawford said that while the city is internationally renowned for its beaches and vibrant tourism industry, it also aspires to be recognised as a community that champions inclusion and creates opportunities for all.

“Hosting the Special Olympics Caribbean Beach Games is a privilege for us here in the city. It is also a responsibility that we gladly accept,” he stated.

Councillor Crawford noted that the event also provides an opportunity to bring Caribbean people together to celebrate talent, create new opportunities, and promote inclusion by embracing people of all abilities.

“These games allow us to focus on the ability instead of the limitations. They remind us that everyone deserves a chance to participate, to compete and to celebrate,” he said.

Councillor Crawford encouraged residents to support the Games and extend a warm Jamaican welcome to athletes, officials, and visitors attending the event.

“We want every athlete, every official, and every visitor to leave with wonderful memories of our city and our country. Not only because of the competition, but because of the warmth and kindness they have experienced while they were here,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) Strategic Operations Portfolio, Dr. Gary McKenzie, reaffirmed the organisation’s support for the event, noting that the JCF has maintained a longstanding partnership with Special Olympics Jamaica spanning several decades.

“We recognise that we should be a part of people’s lives,” he said, adding that effective policing involves building meaningful relationships with citizens as much as enforcing the law.

Dr. McKenzie further stated that police personnel from across the island will support the event, not only by providing security, but also by joining in the celebration of the athletes’ achievements.

He assured that the JCF intends to remain a long-term partner of the Special Olympics movement as it continues to advance opportunities and promote inclusion for persons with disabilities across Jamaica.

Executive Director of Special Olympics for the Caribbean, Lorna Bell, said preparations for the Games have united a wide network of public- and private-sector partners committed to delivering a memorable experience for athletes and visitors alike.

She noted that support has been secured from several organisations, including the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO); the Lions Club of Canada; the Culture, Health, Arts, Sports and Education (CHASE) Fund; the Digicel Foundation, and the JCF.

President of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Jason Russell, endorsed the event, emphasising that the Special Olympics serves as a powerful reminder of the important role the business community can play in supporting meaningful social causes.