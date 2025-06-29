Montego Bay To Benefit From Hosting CARICOM Meeting

Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, says the city stands to benefit significantly from hosting the 49th Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), slated for July 6 to 8 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James.

The meeting will bring together regional leaders to engage in high-level policy discussions on a range of issues, including regional security, climate change and trade.

In an interview with JIS News, Mayor Vernon said Montego Bay’s selection as host city, solidifies its position as a leading Caribbean destination for events of this magnitude.

“It places [Montego Bay] not only as a strategic location, but a viable option across the Caribbean for events of this nature. We are indeed setting ourselves apart as that place to host high-level regional discussions,” he said.

Highlighting the city’s track record, Mayor Vernon noted that Montego Bay has hosted several CARICOM events in the past, including the landmark 2003 meeting where the Rose Hall Declaration on Regional Governance and Integrated Development was adopted.

“[It] tells a story. It positions us as a key meeting place for important regional policy discussions,” the Mayor said.

He added that the upcoming conference is expected to tackle critical matters such as transportation, telecommunications, digitalization of the tourism industry, regional security, climate financing, food and nutrition security, external trade negotiations, and Haiti.

“Montego Bay is positioned to facilitate these discussions within its space, and that is also key for Jamaica as we look to expand in these areas,” Councillor Vernon outlined.

The Mayor also underscored the importance of regional integration.

“We hope that these discussions will deepen the integration process, because we can indeed benefit from regionalism, especially in light of what is happening globally,” he stated.

Referencing his earlier proposal for a regional disaster response hub, Councillor Vernon said the discussions around climate change and public safety could further promote coordinated approaches among CARICOM member states.

He also expressed confidence in the city’s readiness to host the event.

“We are putting all the necessary things in place to ensure that we not only have a safe event, but a great experience for our visitors,” he assured.

Mayor Vernon also took the opportunity to congratulate Prime Minister Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, who will assume chairmanship of CARICOM on July 1.

The CARICOM conference will be held under the theme ‘People, Partnerships, Prosperity: Promoting a Secure and Sustainable Future’.