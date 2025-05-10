| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Montego Bay Perimeter Road Will Unlock Full Potential Of Western Jamaica

By: Okoye Henry, May 10, 2025
Development
Photo: Okoye Henry
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (third from left), listens to a point from Government Senator, Charles Sinclair (right) during a tour of sections of the Montego Bay Perimeter Road Project in St. James on Thursday, May 8. Sharing in the conversation (l-r) are Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Heroy Clarke; Managing Director of the National Road Operating and Constructing Company (NROCC), Stephen Edwards; Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Robert Morgan; and Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister (West), Homer Davis.
Photo: Okoye Henry
The 180-metre, four-lane bridge that forms part of the Montego Bay Perimeter Road in St. James.
Photo: Okoye Henry
Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Robert Morgan (right), speaks with Managing Director of the National Road Operating and Constructing Company (NROCC), Stephen Edwards, during a tour of the Montego Bay Perimeter Road Project in St. James on Thursday, May 8.
Photo: Okoye Henry
Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Robert Morgan (left), and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (right) look at asphalt core at the China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) Limited’s concrete testing laboratory in St. James. Looking on is Senior Laboratory Technician, Errol Lawrence. The Ministers stopped at the lab during a tour of the Montego Bay Perimeter Road Project in St. James on Thursday (May 8).

The Full Story

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Robert Morgan, says the Montego Bay Perimeter Road Project will unlock the full potential of western Jamaica by reducing traffic,  enhancing business, and connecting communities.

“The perimeter road is here to boost efficiency, it is here to assist the economy, it is here to create a better approach in terms of traffic and persons going about their business in this section of the island,” he noted, during a tour of the project on Thursday (May 8).

Being implemented by the National Road Operating and Constructing Company (NROCC), the $55.6 billion Montego Bay Perimeter Road Project includes the 15-kilometre Montego Bay Bypass, the 11-kilometre  Long Hill Bypass, upgrades to Barnett Street and West Green Avenue, and construction of a 180-metre bridge over the Montego River.

When completed  the bridge will be the longest and tallest four-lane structure in Jamaica.

Minister Morgan said the bridge is central to the project as it will link communities from Trelawny and St. Ann to Hanover and Westmoreland.

Already under the project, the diamond interchange at Cornwall Courts has been completed, providing full access to the Montego Bay bypass.

The Salt Spring Bridge and overpass are also complete, with traffic being  redirected to utilise this new infrastructure.

Minister Morgan said that one of the key features of the project is the provision of employment for scores of Jamaicans.

“The steel workers are Jamaicans, the engineers are Jamaicans, the men who drive the trucks, the men who drive the excavators, the tractors. There was also a [technology and knowledge] exchange between the Jamaican contingent and the experts from China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC),” he noted.

Many local workers, who have benefited from the exchange of skills have received certification from HEART NSTA/Trust.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, who was also on the tour, noted that the project’s strategic design includes utility infrastructure such as water, telecommunications and other services to support current and future economic development.

“We will increase the quality of life for many of the people around here,” he said.

The tour included a visit to CHEC’s concrete testing laboratory where materials used in the project are assessed for quality and durability.

The tour party also included Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister (West), Homer Davis; Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Heroy Clarke; Government Senator, Charles Sinclair; representatives of NROCC & CHEC, and other key stakeholders.

Last Updated: May 10, 2025