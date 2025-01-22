Montego Bay Perimeter Road Project Approximately 55 Per Cent Complete

The Montego Bay Perimeter Road Project is approximately 55 per cent complete and is scheduled for completion in May 2026.

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, made the disclosure during a statement to the House of Representatives on Tuesday (January 21).

The Montego Bay Perimeter Road Project is a US$274-million design-build construction contract with China Harbour Engineering Company Limited (CHEC).

The scope of works includes design and construction of the Montego Bay Bypass Road (15.1 kilometres); the Barnett Street/West Green Avenue Road Rehabilitation and expansion works; design and construction of the Long Hill Bypass to reduce traffic congestion and a comprehensive drainage study of the Montego Bay Bypass area.

“The Long Hill Bypass was originally designed as two lanes, to be later expanded to four lanes. However, the Government has decided to expand to four lanes now, for significant cost savings and the benefits it will afford residents of St. James,” Dr. Holness said.

The Prime Minister also reported that 90 per cent of work on the Montego River Bridge has been completed.

“I toured the bridge, and it is a fantastic piece of infrastructure; it is the largest bridge in Jamaica,” Dr. Holness said.