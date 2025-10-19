Montego Bay Mayor Urges Jamaicans to Renew Covenant with Heritage

Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, says Jamaicans must not only celebrate their proud and bold heritage, but renew their covenant with it to preserve and strengthen the legacy built by generations of sacrifice.

He made the call while addressing Sunday’s (October 19) Heritage Week Thanksgiving Service at the First Church of the Open Bible in Montego Bay, St. James. The service was held under the theme – ‘Celebrating a Proud and Bold Heritage’.

“Heritage is a possession of brave responsibility. It is a sacred inheritance of a people who endured slavery, resisted colonialism and built a sovereign nation,” Councillor Vernon stated.

He added that Jamaicans must make it their mission to protect and enhance the inheritance that has profoundly shaped the nation’s culture, democracy, intellect, and creativity.

Councillor Vernon, who chairs the St. James Municipal Corporation, noted that this legacy is not only historical, but actively lived, as Jamaicans continue to make significant contributions across local and global fields — from science and technology to the arts, politics, space exploration, health, and music.

“We are the dreams and hopes of many who could only dream and hope. Therefore, we owe it in reverence to the past. We have built a heritage that is bold in creativity and proud in its purpose,” he further stated.

Meanwhile, Councillor Vernon charged the youth to act as custodians of Jamaica’s legacy and architects of the ‘Caribbean Renaissance’. He urged them to learn with purpose, serve with humility, and innovate boldly.

The Mayor also traced Jamaica’s heritage through the enduring contributions of the nation’s National Heroes.

He cited the examples of National Heroes – Nanny of the Maroons, Paul Bogle, George William Gordon, Marcus Garvey, Sam Sharpe, Norman Manley, and Sir Alexander Bustamante, all of whom played a vital role in shaping the moral, spiritual, and political foundation of the nation.

“Today, we must ask – what are we doing with the heritage they left us? Are we cultivating our culture more than we commodified? Are we defending faith or diluting it? Are we deepening democracy or the foreign reform? Constitutional reform must not be delayed. Our heroes fought for freedom, and now we must finish the work,” Councillor Vernon maintained.

A message from Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, read by Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Heroy Clarke, reinforced the importance of honouring Jamaica’s National Heroes and called for a continued commitment to heritage and cultural values.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the contributions of Jamaica’s living heroes — including teachers, nurses, farmers, athletes, police officers, and soldiers — and reminded Jamaicans that they are stronger than they know, and that their ideas matter,

“[Let’s honour] every Jamaican who rises each morning to do an honest day’s work. You too are the continuation of that bold and proud heritage,” Dr. Holness underscored.

He further noted that Jamaica has made significant strides in housing, education, and technology, and called on the youth to embrace patriotism and serve Jamaica with excellence.

For his part, Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, in a message read by Custos Rotulorum for St. James, Bishop the Hon. Conrad Pitkin, noted the courage, resilience, and faith of the Jamaican people.

He drew similarities between the maroon warriors of the past and modern-day citizens who continue to build the nation through service and integrity.