Montego Bay Craft Market to Benefit from Diaspora Conference Initiative

Delegates attending the 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference will have an opportunity to support local entrepreneurs, through a new empowerment initiative being introduced as part of this year’s programme.

The initiative, which will take place on Wednesday, June 17, will see conference delegates visit the Montego Bay Craft Market in St. James to support vendors affected by Hurricane Melissa.

Speaking in an interview with JIS News, Chair, Jamaica Diaspora Day of Service and Empowerment Subcommittee, Dr. Sylvanus Thompson, said the activity is a new component of the conference’s community outreach efforts.

“The conference will provide transportation from the Convention Centre to take persons to the craft market to support local businesses,” Dr. Thompson said.

Dr. Thompson indicated that the Montego Bay Craft Market was selected because of its importance to the local economy and the need to support vendors still recovering from the effects of the hurricane.

The empowerment activity forms part of the wider Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference, which seeks to strengthen connections between Jamaicans at home and abroad, while promoting investment, collaboration and national development.

The 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference will be held in Montego Bay, St. James, from June 14 to 18 under the theme: ‘Diaspora Partnerships: Re-Building a more Resilient Jamaica’.