Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce Donates $800,000 to Local Charity

Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, has lauded the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI) for its $800,000 donation to charitable organisation Men and Women of Destiny (WOD).

He said the gesture is in line with the spirit of Jamaica’s National Development Plan and the country’s broader mission of sustainable development.

Speaking at the official handover ceremony held on Tuesday (July 22) at the Jewel Grande Hotel in Rose Hall, St. James, Mayor Vernon highlighted the importance of corporate involvement in social development.

“We have to ensure that the business community continues to empower the social apparatus, ensuring that we do intervention in such a way that it can lead to meaningful social change… reducing crime, for example, and if we can reduce crime and have a better outcome, then you can have a better place to visit,” he noted.

The donation forms part of the proceeds from the MBCCI’s recently held Food, Fashion, Art, Dance and DJ (FFAD) event.

The initiative, which was designed to spotlight Montego Bay’s earning potential and creative industries, also served as a platform to give back to the community by supporting the work of the 10-year-old WOD charity.

For his part, President of the MBCCI, Jason Russell, said the Chamber’s decision to support WOD aligns with its mandate to promote economic growth and social development.

“It’s about teaching somebody to fish and not necessarily giving away fish. It’s about taking somebody that’s disenfranchised… and giving them a second lease on life. Ultimately, that is a part of the chamber’s mandate – growing small businesses, growing young entrepreneurs, taking people to the next level,” Mr. Russell said.

Director of Marketing for the organisation, Kriss-Ann Haughton, expressed appreciation for the support received from the Chamber.

“We are very, very grateful to the MoBay Chamber of Commerce and Industry for thinking of us and for selecting us as a beneficiary. We look forward to being able to impact even more lives than we have before. It’s so nice to see and to feel MoBay come together as one community,” she said.

The $800,000 contribution will support the continued implementation of the ‘I Am Her’ programme and help launch new initiatives such as ‘Sons and Fathers’, which focuses on life skills training for men, and the ‘Little Big Sister Minds’ mentorship programme for teenage girls.

Founded by Olivia Shaw, WOD began as a safe space for marginalised women and girls in Montego Bay. Over time, the organisation expanded its scope to include men and boys, leading to its rebranding as Men and Women of Destiny.

To date, the charity has supported more than 1,200 participants through various mentorship, advocacy, and empowerment programmes, including the flagship ‘I Am Her’ initiative, which trains women in beauty and cosmetology to equip them with income-generating skills.