Montego Bay Bypass 90 Per Cent Complete, On Track for September Finish

The Montego Bay Bypass, which forms part of the Montego Bay Perimeter Road Project in St. James, is approximately 90 per cent complete and remains on schedule for completion by the end of September.

This comes as the Government moves to ease traffic congestion and improve the flow of vehicular movement across St. James and the wider western Jamaica region.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development with responsibility for Works, Hon. Robert Morgan, said the bypass has entered its final stages, with key road-safety features and other finishing works now substantially completed.

He led a team comprising representatives from the National Works Agency (NWA), National Road Operating and Constructing Company Limited (NROCC), China Harbour Engineering Company Limited (CHEC), and other stakeholders on a tour of the project on Wednesday (September 9).

New signage has been erected along the corridor, guardrails have been installed, and the median barrier, a key safety feature designed to separate opposing lanes of traffic, is now substantially complete.

“In order for the country to grow, in order for us to modernise, transportation is very important. The Montego Bay Perimeter Road, the first phase, is one of the most important infrastructure projects that we have ever done in Jamaica,” Mr. Morgan outlined.

According to the Minister, the bypass is expected to ease traffic congestion and improve the flow of vehicular movement across St. James and Hanover, while also benefiting motorists travelling to and from Westmoreland and Trelawny.

Additionally, he said the bypass will improve access for motorists travelling from those parishes to Sangster International Airport and other major commercial centres in St. James.

The Montego Bay Bypass is one of several components of the wider Montego Bay Perimeter Road Project, which is approximately 87 per cent complete overall.

Other major components include the Long Hill Bypass, along with roadway upgrades extending to Barnett Street and West Green in St. James.

In the meantime, Mr. Morgan advised that no decision has yet been made regarding the tolling mechanism.

“There are various permutations that are being considered by the Government, and we’ll have to really discuss it in detail with the Prime Minister, who is actually the minister of works, to see what the tolling possibility will be,” he explained.

The Montego Bay Perimeter Road forms part of the Government’s broader drive to modernise and expand Jamaica’s road infrastructure network.

Minister Morgan cited the South Coast Highway Improvement Project, extending from Harbour View to Portland, as another significant national infrastructure development.

He also highlighted the Port Antonio Bypass, the completed Williamsfield leg of Highway 2000, and proposed plans for a new roadway linking Mammee Bay in St. Ann with Trelawny.

Mr. Morgan added that further development is planned for the Mammee Bay to Trelawny corridor, along with the expansion of the North Coast Highway from Mammee Bay in St. Ann to the Sea Castles Resort area in St. James.

The team also toured the Flanker community to inspect road improvement works being carried out under the Shared Prosperity through Accelerated Improvement to our Road Network (SPARK ) Programme on Leggs Lane, Codac Avenue Road and Church Lane Boulevard in Norwood.