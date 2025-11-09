Montego Bay Business Owners Urged to Reopen Where Possible

Business leaders across Montego Bay, St. James are being encouraged to restart operations on a phased basis.

A phased reopening, allows businesses to reassemble supply chains, rehire staff, and rebuild customer confidence, without overextending resources.

President of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry and proprietor of the renowned Pier One Restaurant family business, Jason Russell, said “it doesn’t have to be a perfect situation, but try to get those doors back open”.

“The restoration of commerce where we get our employees back to work is one of the most important first steps to recovery. We must get the businesses open… we have to demonstrate both confidence and resilience,” Mr. Russell said.

Owner of Smokeez Seafood Restaurant in Rose Hall, Montego Bay, Lowell Spence, echoed similar sentiments.

Mr. Spence reported that his operations were severely affected by the hurricane and have since shifted to the parking lot, as the business awaits a comprehensive assessment of damages.

“No business sitting around and feeling sorry for yourself. My place was flattened but I know I have to get back on my feet as quickly as possible, and that’s what we have been doing here at Smokeez. Not ideal but we are doing takeout. Our customer base has been very supportive,” he stated.

In Whitehouse, Snappaz Restaurant has already reopened and reported minimal damage relative to other establishments.

Owner, Milton Russell described a sense of gratitude for the recovery progress thus far.

“I am grateful not to be as badly affected as some other places and so we are back up and running. I agree that it’s important to get commerce back up and running again,” Mr. Russell said.

The Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, along with its member businesses, plans to monitor conditions, provide guidance, and advocate for any necessary support from government and partner organisations.