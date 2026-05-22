MOH Launches Park Walker Initiative for Older Adults Friday

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will on Friday (May 29) launch the Park Walker Initiative for Older Adults at the Harmony Beach Park in Montego Bay, St. James.

It is aimed at encouraging senior citizens to remain physically active, socially connected, and mentally engaged through organised walking activities and wellness programmes in safe and accessible public spaces across the island.

The initiative is being undertaken through the Jamaica Moves programme and involves partnership with the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, National Council for Senior Citizens (NCSC) and the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA).

The launch event is expected to feature a range of senior-friendly wellness activities, including organised walks, health screenings, wellness education sessions, stretching exercises, dance aerobics, chair exercises, obstacle courses, and healthy snack distributions.

Older adults, caregivers, family members, healthcare workers, and members of the public are being encouraged to participate as the Ministry and its partners continue to promote healthy ageing, active living, and an improved quality of life among the nation’s senior population.

National Physical Activity Specialist at the Ministry, Travene Morrison, told JIS News that the initiative was developed in response to Jamaica’s growing ageing population and the need to ensure that older adults remain active and engaged.

“What we are trying to do is increase physical activity in our ageing population. We have more and more people getting older these days, and it’s important that we don’t forget that segment of our population,” he said.

Mr. Morrison explained that the Park Walker Initiative will provide opportunities for older Jamaicans from various communities to meet, exercise, network, and build meaningful social connections while improving their overall well-being.

He pointed out that the activities have been specifically designed to accommodate different ability levels, ranging from walking and dance aerobics to chair exercises and flexibility training.

“The walk is the safest and cheapest type of physical activity that you can do, and that is why it is the focus of the Park Walker Initiative,” he said, noting that the launch will also include mental health booths, blood sugar and blood pressure checks, as well as age-appropriate obstacle course competitions with prizes.

Mr. Morrison told JIS News that the programme was developed collaboratively with the NCSC, which has played a key role in mobilising older adults and supporting their participation.

He noted that partnership and community involvement are crucial to the sustainability of the initiative.

“The long-term goal is for it to be sustained. At the national level, we launch it, but the parishes are also involved and will help to maintain it. Once seniors take ownership of the programme, it should continue to grow,” he said.

Programme Development Officer in the Ministry’s Family Health Unit, Dr. Kemisha Shaw-Kelly, underscored the importance of regular physical activity for older adults.

She explained that exercise helps maintain mobility, independence, muscle strength, balance, circulation, and mental well-being, while also reducing the risk of falls and chronic illnesses.

Dr. Shaw-Kelly noted that regular walking can help older adults manage conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, and heart disease, as well as improve endurance, flexibility, and energy levels.

She pointed out that studies have shown that 30 minutes of moderate walking, five days per week, can reduce systolic blood pressure by between five and eight millimetres of mercury in older adults with mild hypertension.

She noted that even moderate daily physical activity can significantly improve long-term health outcomes for seniors.

“Staying active is one of the most effective ways to maintain independence, support healthy ageing, and improve quality of life,” she stressed.

Dr. Shaw-Kelly also highlighted the importance of community participation to the success of the initiative, noting that supportive families, caregivers, healthcare professionals, and communities help older adults remain motivated and socially connected.

Dr. Shaw-Kelly said the Ministry wants Jamaicans to understand that healthy ageing begins with simple, consistent lifestyle choices such as regular physical activity, healthy eating, medical check-ups, and social interaction.

She noted that by participating in activities like the Park Walker Initiative together, communities can help create healthier, stronger, and more active environments for older adults throughout Jamaica.