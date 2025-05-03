Modern $23m State-of-the-art Kitchen Officially Opened At St. James Infirmary

The St. James Infirmary now boasts a modern state-of-the-art kitchen, which was built at a cost of $23 million.

The facility was officially opened by Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, on Friday (May 2).

The new kitchen, for which ground was broken in 2022, comprises two pantries, a dining area and the latest in commercial-grade appliances and equipment, including a modern exhaust ventilation system.

The project was completed within budget and now stands as a fully equipped space, designed to enhance efficiency and improve the quality of life for the infirmary’s residents.

Minister McKenzie emphasised that the improvements are about raising the quality of service. He stated that the residents will sit in comfort and eat well, because they deserve the very best.

He praised the staff, noting their dedication and efficiency in managing one of Jamaica’s best-run infirmaries, while highlighting other services administered at the institution.

These, the Minister pointed out, include physiotherapy, dietitian consultations, and recently graduated psychiatric nurses—a new initiative under the Government’s infirmary improvement programme.

“Let us ensure that we preserve the dignity and the pride of this facility and allow the residents to feel that they are not just residents, but they are part of a greater family,” Mr. McKenzie said.

He pointed out that since 2016, the Government has invested more than $1 billion in improvement projects, and partnered with organisations such as the National Housing Trust (NHT) and Culture, Health, Arts, Sports and Education (CHASE) Fund to enhance the quality of life for residents under their care.

“I would also urge Jamaicans [generally] not to dismiss the call to unite around persons who are in need,” Mr. McKenzie added.

For his part, Montego Bay Mayor, Councillor Richard Vernon, said the kitchen expansion represents a significant upgrade to the infirmary’s infrastructure and service delivery.

He noted that the institution has been playing a longstanding role as a place of care and compassion for persons in need, adding that this latest development underscores a commitment to ongoing improvement.

Councillor Vernon highlighted recent efforts by the St. James Municipal Corporation to address homelessness in the parish.

He noted that, in partnership with Food For the Poor, five formerly homeless individuals were provided with homes.

“Also, we (Municipal Corporation) provided opportunities for 15 persons who were homeless, and they are now in a home that they rented because they are employed and able to pay rent,” he added.

Meanwhile, Matron Jacqueline Wilson expressed deep appreciation for the key stakeholders involved in the St. James Infirmary’s transformation, including Minister McKenzie, Mayor Vernon, and the Municipal Corporation.

She highlighted Mr. McKenzie’s dedication to modernising the facility and ensuring a comfortable environment for the residents.