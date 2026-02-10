Mocho Post Office Reopens February 20

The Mocho Post Office in Clarendon will resume operations at its original location in Cedars District on Friday, February 20.

Operations at the facility were temporarily relocated to the Four Paths Post Office on Lawson Boulevard in the Parish, after the building sustained damage during the passage of Hurricane Beryl in 2024.

Senior Director of Corporate Services at Jamaica Post, Carol Saunders Hammond told JIS News that renovation and improvement works have been completed to upgrade the facility and provide a safer, more comfortable, and customer‑friendly environment.

“The resumption of operations at this location signals the Post and Telecommunications Department’s commitment to serving its customers and staff. It will also provide persons in the Mocho community and surrounding areas with greater convenience and ease of doing business,” she stated.

Mrs. Saunders Hammond further explained that the reopening restores a key service hub within the community, enabling residents, senior citizens, and small business operators to conduct transactions closer to home.

She also encouraged residents to utilise the reopened facility and access information on Jamaica Post’s products and services through its website and social media platforms.

The post office will operate Mondays to Fridays, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.