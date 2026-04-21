MOCA and INDECOM Formalise Strategic Partnership with MOU

The Major Organised Crime and Anti Corruption Agency (MOCA) and the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to formalise their strategic partnership and strengthen collaboration on investigations.

“This MOU that we’ve signed today will facilitate joint investigations and assist INDECOM with technical services that would help to advance their investigations,” MOCA’s Director-General, Colonel Desmond Edwards, informed.

He was speaking during the signing ceremony at MOCA’s headquarters at NCB Towers in Kingston on Monday (April 20).

Colonel Edwards noted that the MOU will also strengthen information sharing processes between the agencies.

He outlined that MOCA’s mandates include investigating corruption across the public sector, targeting organised crime, probing cybercrimes and cyber related offences, and tackling police corruption.

“These mandates oftentimes involve us looking at specific corruption issues that cross the threshold of interface with INDECOM,” Colonel Edwards stated.

He pointed out that MOCA has been assisting INDECOM for some time with the pursuance of investigations, as both agencies work to make the security forces more effective and credible.

“So we welcome today’s signing, and we look forward to further collaboration as we go forward in the future,” the Director-General added.

In his remarks, INDECOM’s Commissioner, Hugh Faulkner, said the MOU represents an important step forward in strengthening the framework within which both entities operate to better serve the people of Jamaica.

“[It] represents a formal agreement crafted with a deliberate and thoughtful commitment to collaboration in the interests of the public,” he emphasised.

Mr. Faulkner explained that INDECOM has sought to strategically advance aspects of its investigative work through carefully structured partnerships, noting that the MOU with MOCA represents one such initiative.

“This approach is grounded in a simple but critical reality – that no single institution, regardless of its mandate or expertise, is a repository of all the technical knowledge, specialised skills, and operational tools required to meet the growing complexity of modern investigations,” he stated.

The INDECOM Head emphasised that crime, misconduct, and corruption have evolved, often leveraging technology and sophisticated methods; therefore, the response must be equally adaptive, informed, and collaborative.

He explained that MOCA’s depth of experience in financial investigations, cyber analysis, and intelligence led operations complements INDECOM’s mandate to conduct independent, objective, and impartial investigations into the actions of members of the security forces, making the agency a valuable partner.

Mr. Faulkner said the partnership will align the agencies’ strengths to enhance the quality, efficiency, and integrity of their respective outputs. He stressed that the MOU will not dilute, compromise, or encroach upon the independence of either institution.

“The MOU establishes a structured framework through which collaboration can occur transparently, responsibly, and effectively. It allows for the sharing of expertise where appropriate, the provision of technical support in specialised areas, and the development of joint training initiatives that will strengthen institutional capacity on both sides,” the INDECOM Head detailed.

He emphasised that the partnership will enhance INDECOM’s investigative capability by providing access to a broader pool of technical expertise in digital forensics and advanced analytical techniques, enabling more thorough and timely investigations.

“The collaboration also strengthens institutional learning and development. The exchange of training opportunities envisioned in this MOU will allow our personnel to build new competencies, stay abreast of emerging trends, and adopt best practices,” Mr. Faulkner further outlined.