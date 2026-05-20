Mobile Therapy Units to Serve Special Needs Children In Rural Areas

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security will deploy two additional mobile therapy units to bring care directly to children with special needs in deep rural communities.

The move falls under the Access Jamaica initiative, which is an expansion of the Early Stimulation Programme (ESP) and forms part of the Ministry’s response to the growing demand for early intervention services.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., made the disclosure while making his contribution to the 2026/27 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on May 19.

He said through the new Access Jamaica initiative, full clinical teams, including behaviour therapists, physiotherapists, early interventionists, and other specialists, will be placed on the road, beginning with the parishes of Trelawny, Westmoreland, and St. Mary.

He noted that the goal is to reduce rural wait times by 40 per cent and reach an additional 1,000 children in the first year.

“No child in Jamaica should be left behind because of where they live. With Access Jamaica, we are delivering hope, help, and high-quality interventions on the road,” he said.

The ESP stands as a vital pillar of the Government’s social protection framework, offering a comprehensive array of therapeutic services to young children from birth to six years old who are living with developmental disabilities.

At present, the programme provides early intervention support to more than 3,600 children across the island, working in partnership with private agencies, public early-childhood institutions, and faith-based organisations.

Referrals to the programme have surged by 33 per cent since 2023.

Minister Charles Jr. said that the ESP is a national investment in the dignity and potential of the country’s youngest citizens.

“In every child supported, every parent trained, and every life transformed, we reaffirm our commitment to inclusion, resilience, and opportunity for all,” he said.