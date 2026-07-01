Mobile App Being Developed to Enable Persons in Domestic Violence Situations to Call for Help

A mobile app is being developed to enable people in domestic violence situations to call for help.

The app will integrate with the National 24-hour Domestic Violence Hotline and will provide a discreet, secure, and accessible platform to respond to and support those who need help and prevent gender-based violence.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, made the disclosure while making her contribution to the 2026/27 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on June 30.

“The app will enable us to offer Next Level services as part of our Continuum of Care for Survivors of Gender-Based Violence. The app is coming but the hotline is open,” she said.

She encouraged anyone who needs assistance to call 876-553-0372.

“We will help you,” Minister Grange said.