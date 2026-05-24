Mobay Mayor Welcomes Plans To Modernise Tourism Act

Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, has commended the Government on plans to repeal and replace the Tourism Act, noting that the move presents an opportunity for stronger protections and greater economic inclusion for tourism workers.

The Government intends to replace the current legislation with a new Tourism Authority Act that reflects the realities of a modern tourism industry and strengthens linkages with local suppliers, manufacturers, creatives, and entrepreneurs.

Mayor Vernon said that modernising the legislative framework governing the sector is crucial in ensuring fair access to the tourism value chain for workers and entrepreneurs, including craft traders, transportation providers and entertainment practitioners.

“Their labour and creativity are central to the authenticity of Brand Jamaica and to the sustainability of our tourism product,” he pointed out.

Highlighting the significant role that Montego Bay continues to play in Jamaica’s economy through tourism, he said that the sector contributes over nine per cent directly to gross domestic product (GDP) and more than 30 per cent indirectly through linkages with transport, construction, agriculture, and entertainment.

“These sectors are not isolated. They are interconnected engines of growth,” he said.

Mayor Vernon was addressing the annual floral tribute in honour of National Hero, the Rt. Excellent Samuel Sharpe, held at Sam Sharpe Square in Montego Bay, St. James on Saturday (May 23).

The ceremony was hosted by the St. James Municipal Corporation in partnership with the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) as part of activities marking Labour Day and Workers’ Week under the theme: ‘One People, One Purpose; In All Things Jamaica Wins.’

The Mayor said that the observance serves as a reminder of the sacrifices and contributions of workers in Jamaica’s progress.

“Labour Day and Workers’ Week remind us that Jamaica’s victories are built on the shoulders of its workers, and that progress is sustained when labour and leadership move in harmony,” he pointed out.

Mayor Vernon noted that Sam Sharpe’s fight for freedom was deeply connected to the pursuit of dignity and justice for workers.

“Sharpe’s insistence on liberty was inseparable from his vision of dignity in labour. He understood that freedom without economic justice was incomplete,” he stated

The Mayor urged Jamaicans to honour Sam Sharpe’s legacy by continuing to champion dignity in labour and national unity.

“By uniting purpose with productivity, by coupling rights with responsibility, we ensure that in all things, Jamaica truly wins,” he said.

Mayor Vernon read the Workers’ Week message from Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, while the message from Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, was delivered by Custos of St. James, Bishop the Hon. Conrad Pitkin.

The Workers’ Week message from Opposition Leader, Mark Golding, was read by Member of Parliament for St. James Southern, Nekeisha Burchell.