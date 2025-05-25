Mo-bay Mayor Urges Jamaicans to Unite for Environmental and Climate Resilience

Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, is encouraging Jamaicans to take an active role in safeguarding the environment, emphasising that collective responsibility is critical to national development and climate resilience.

He was addressing the annual Floral Tribute in honour of National Hero, the Right Excellent Samuel Sharpe on Labour Day, Friday, May 23. The event was held at Sam Sharpe Square in Montego Bay, St James

It formed part of Jamaica’s observance of Workers’ Week and Labour Day 2025 celebrated under the theme: ‘Protect the Environment: Our Land, Our Duty, Our Future’, and the slogan: ‘Jamaica Nice, Protect Wi Paradise’.

Mayor Vernon said the theme embodies the spirit of responsibility and serves as a timely reminder of every Jamaican’s duty to preserve the environment for future generations.

“It is a call to action, a duty to care for the land God has given us, ensuring that we leave a legacy of prosperity for generations to come. This mission aligns with global efforts, especially the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including SDG 13 – climate action,” he noted.

Regarding the municipality’s efforts to build climate resilience, Councillor Vernon said those actions are being driven by the ‘Mobile Step-Up’ Programme, a flagship initiative focused on environmental protection and urban renewal.

He said as a result of the initiative, several illegal dumping sites have been cleared, and more than 200 truckloads of bulky waste have been removed from various communities.

Additionally, the Mayor highlighted that over 200,000 pounds of plastic bottles have been collected and recycled, contributing to cleaner public spaces and a reduction in plastic pollution.

He shared that the programme also led to improvements in drainage systems, sanitation efforts and street cleaning; the closure of illegal garages that disrupted residential communities, and an investment of over $22 million to activate Youth Climate Action projects.

Mayor Vernon emphasised that environmental preservation is not the responsibility of a select few, but a “God-given duty” for all Jamaicans.

“When we commit to protecting our environment, strengthening our economy and uplifting our workers, our efforts will lead us into a prosperous future,” he said.