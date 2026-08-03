MLSS Warns Against Fake Job Opportunities

Jamaicans are being urged to carefully verify employment opportunities before accepting offers, and paying recruitment fees or travelling overseas, as that deception remains one of the primary tools used by human traffickers.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security (MLSS), Hon. Donovan Williams made the appeal while addressing the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons Town Hall Meeting, held at Emancipation Park in St. Andrew July 30.

Speaking under the 2026 theme, ‘Trapped Behind the Scam: Exposing and Disrupting Human Trafficking’, Mr. Williams said every Jamaican should have the opportunity to pursue employment, education and a better future free from exploitation. He however noted that criminal networks continue to evolve, using technology, fraudulent recruitment practices and online scams to prey on unsuspecting individuals.

Mr. Williams explained that human trafficking increasingly disguises itself as legitimate employment opportunities, overseas recruitment offers, online business ventures or promises of financial security.

He said many victims are initially deceived into believing they are accepting genuine jobs, only to have their passports confiscated, wages withheld and freedom of movement restricted after travelling abroad.

Digital platforms, including social media, online recruitment websites and encrypted messaging applications, have further expanded the reach and sophistication of traffickers, he added.

Mr. Williams highlighted the Ministry’s role in promoting decent work, safeguarding workers’ rights and supporting safe, orderly and regular labour migration through its Overseas Employment Programme, regulation of private employment agencies and ongoing public education campaigns.

He disclosed that, as of July, Jamaica had 85 licensed private employment agencies, with 69 authorised to place workers overseas and 16 licensed for local placements, while additional applications remain under review.

Emphasising the importance of due diligence, the State Minister encouraged persons to investigate recruitment offers thoroughly, especially where employers request unexplained processing fees, payments to personal bank accounts or sensitive personal information through unofficial channels.

He also advised job seekers to be wary of unrealistic salaries, high-pressure recruitment tactics and vague information about employers or working conditions.

Mr. Williams further cautioned that legitimate employment agencies operate from established business locations and provide clear details regarding employers, wages, working hours, accommodation arrangements and contractual terms.

He warned that individuals claiming to represent licensed agencies while conducting business from vehicles, under trees or in public spaces, should be regarded as suspicious.

The State Minister also revealed that the Ministry continues to combat illegal recruitment activities, identifying and flagging 47 illegal online operators up to June this year and a further 16 during July.

He noted that some fraudsters unlawfully misuse the Ministry’s name, logo and institutional identity to advertise fictitious employment opportunities aimed at stealing money or personal information.

Mr. Williams noted that exposing trafficking scams requires a united national effort involving government agencies, partner organisations, practitioners and the public.

“Let us continue working together to build a Jamaica where every person can pursue opportunity, employment and prosperity free from deception, coercion and exploitation,” he urged.