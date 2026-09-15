Miss Universe Jamaica 2026 Looking to Make Her Mark on the Global Stage

Remaining true to her roots, values, and deep sense of community and family will be central to Miss Universe Jamaica 2026, Celene Hall, as she represents the country at the 75th Miss Universe Pageant in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on November 24.

Ms. Hall, who made history on August 23 as the first Portland native to be crowned Miss Universe Jamaica, was speaking during a historic Homecoming Parade and Celebration held in her honour on September 11.

The event marked her first official return to the parish since winning the title, with the parade beginning in Buff Bay and including visits to several schools and communities that played a pivotal role in shaping her journey.

The stops included the community of Hope Bay, Boundbrook Primary School, St. Margaret’s Bay Primary School, Norwich Primary School, Buff Bay Primary School, Port Antonio High School, and her alma mater, Titchfield High School.

The celebrations culminated at the Errol Flynn Marina in Port Antonio.

“Standing here… in the parish that raised me as Miss Universe Jamaica 2026 is a moment that words cannot fully capture. When this journey began, I carried Portland with me. I carried our beauty, our warmth, our resilience, and that unmistakable spirit that makes us true Portlanders,” Ms. Hall stated.

The 25-year-old acknowledged the significance of representing Jamaica at the international competition, noting that the country has yet to win the Miss Universe crown.

However, she said she would not allow the weight of history or public expectations to define her performance.

“When I step on to that international stage, I will not try to become someone else’s idea of Miss Universe. I will bring Celene… I will bring Jamaica and Portland. On August 23, I carried Portland to Jamaica… . This November I have the extraordinary honour of carrying Jamaica to the universe. We made history once and, with faith, preparation, and the support of an entire nation, I believe we can create history again,” Ms. Hall declared.

She said her achievement is also intended to inspire young people, particularly girls, to pursue their dreams regardless of their background or where they come from.

“I stand before you as the first woman from Portland to wear the Miss Universe Jamaica crown… but I hope this moment represents something even greater than a first,” Ms. Hall stated.

“I hope there is a young girl somewhere in Portland who now believes that her dreams do not have to be limited by where she begins. I hope she understands that she can come from a small community, carry an enormous dream, and work relentlessly towards it and, one day, find herself standing in places she only imagined… because I am living proof of that,” she added.