Miss St. Catherine Festival Queen Crowned (PHOTOS) June 23, 2025 Listen Culture Share Miss St. Catherine Festival Queen 2025, Afiya Birch-Gentles (centre), is flanked by first runner-up Shellese Hall (left) and second runner up Zidiann Wellington, during the coronation show held on Sunday (June 22) at Eltham High School in St. Catherine. Ms. Birch-Gentles will complete for the National Festival Queen title on August 2 at the National Arena in Kingston. The Full Story Afiya Birch-Gentles was crowned Miss St. Catherine Festival Queen 2025, during a coronation ceremony held on Sunday (June 22) at Eltham High School in St. Catherine.Ms. Birch-Gentles, who wore the sash Miss Portmore City Municipality will now compete for the National Festival Queen title on August 2 at the National Arena in Kingston.