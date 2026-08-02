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Miss Portland Crowned Festival Queen 2026

August 2, 2026
Culture
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Miss Portland Crowned Festival Queen 2026
Photo: Mark Bell
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (left) presents Jamaica Festival Queen 2026, Christina Williams with her trophy during the Festival Queen Coronation Show, held on Saturday night (August 1) at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston. Miss Williams, representing Portland, also won several sectional prizes, including Most Culturally Aware, Most Active in the Community, Most Poised, and Best in Gown.
Miss Portland Crowned Festival Queen 2026
Photo: Mark Bell
Wife of the Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness (left) congratulates Jamaica Festival Queen 2026, Christina Williams, during the Festival Queen Coronation Show, held on Saturday night (August 1) at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston. Miss Williams, representing Portland, also won several sectional prizes, including Most Culturally Aware, Most Active in the Community, Most Poised, and Best in Gown.
Last Updated: August 2, 2026