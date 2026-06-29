Miss Kingston & St. Andrew Festival Queen Crowned

Media and communications professional, Danielle Cox, has been crowned Miss Kingston & St. Andrew Festival Queen 2026.

The 23-year-old also copped two sectional prizes for most poised and most popular on social media.

The coronation show was held at Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre in Kingston on Sunday (June 28) under the theme ‘The Jamaican Woman: Beauty Without Boundaries’.

Kai Wiggan was named first runner-up and won the sectional prize for most culturally aware, while the second runner-up was Jeanae Robinson.

Ms. Robinson also received the sectional prize for best talent with her piece entitled, ‘Girls Can Do It Too’.

Sectional prizes for most congenial and most involved in community were awarded to Glacia Simpson and Jada Powell, respectively.

A child of a teenage mother, Ms. Cox founded The Refinery, an initiative designed to encourage teenage mothers to rise above their challenges and to speak life into their circumstances.

“I strive to move through life with a spirit that is pure, refreshing and life-giving to every space I enter. The theme of my life and my mantra is Ubuntu, an African proverb meaning, I am because you are and you are because I am,” Ms. Cox said.

She received the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) trophy along with $40,000, a laptop from Geoland Title Limited, a tablet from Digicel Foundation, a cash prize of $150,000 towards her community project courtesy of the Bob and Rita Marley Foundation, a 32-inch LED TV from Paradise Catering and Décor Services, $50,000 towards wardrobe from Face Marketing Jamaica and Frazsiers Whip Football, $50,000 cash courtesy of the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) and a $25,000 grocery gift voucher, courtesy of Dr. Michael Holgate.

Additionally, she was gifted a four-burner gas stove from Be So Creative, a day pass for two courtesy of Leisure for Pleasure Holidays and Tours, dinner for four at Footprints Café, a bouquet from the New Greenhouse and a gift basket courtesy of Benjamins Cosmetics.

Ms. Cox, who wore the sash of Pure Water, will go on to represent Kingston & St. Andrew at the Miss Jamaica Festival Queen National Coronation on August 1.