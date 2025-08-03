Miss Kingston and St. Andrew Crowned Festival Queen 2025

Miss Kingston and St. Andrew, Brithney Clarke, is Jamaica Festival Queen 2025.

She won the coveted crown at the highly competitive Coronation show held on Saturday (Aug. 2) at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston.

The event formed part of the Jamaica 63 Independence celebrations being observed under the theme: ‘Be Proud, Be Bold in Black, Green and Gold’.

A reporter, television presenter and communications practitioner, Miss Clarke emerged the winner from a competitive field of parish queens.

She walked away with $800,000 in cash courtesy of the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) and gift packages and other prizes from sponsors.

In addition to the national title, Miss Clarke also won sectional awards for Most Congenial, Most Poised, and Most Popular on Social Media, reflecting her all-round appeal and strong public support.

The first runner-up position went to Miss St. Catherine, Afiya Birch- Gentles, who also won Best Performance and Best in Gown. She received $500,000 in cash and other prizes.

Miss Clarendon, Rhaveen Kildare was second runner-up. She won the sectional awards for Most Active in the Community and Most Culturally Aware. Her prize package included $350,000 in cash and prizes.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, commended all the contestants for showcasing the values, creativity, and leadership of Jamaican women under the theme: “Jamaican Woman: Proud and Bold.”

The Miss Jamaica Festival Queen competition, a longstanding national tradition organised by the JCDC, celebrates the achievement, talent, and cultural awareness of young Jamaican women across the island.