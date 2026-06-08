Miss Hanover Festival Queen to Champion Literacy and Mentorship

Newly crowned Miss Hanover Festival Queen 2026, Tracey-Ann Lewis, has pledged to use her reign as a platform to champion literacy and mentorship initiatives for young people across the parish.

Ms. Lewis, a 27-year-old biochemist and science teacher at Rusea’s High School in Lucea, was crowned during the parish coronation show held at the institution on Saturday (June 6).

The Seaview, Hopewell native emerged victorious from a strong field of contestants and will now represent Hanover in the Miss Jamaica Festival Queen National Coronation.

In addition to securing the parish crown, she also captured the sectional award for Most Poised.

Speaking with JIS News after her victory, Ms. Lewis expressed both gratitude and excitement at achieving a personal goal she had set earlier this year.

“On April 27, I had written down that this was one of the things that I wanted to do… and for this to occur, it means the world to me. I had the hope, and I’m so thankful to the Most High that this hope became a reality,” she said.

The newly crowned queen shared that one of her primary goals is to expand access to reading materials and educational opportunities, with a special focus on children in rural communities.

“My project, going forward, will be a reading initiative paired with mentorship for Hanover. I would like to revamp the school libraries, ensuring that there are [works by] Jamaican and Caribbean writers in the libraries,” she explained.

Ms. Lewis also expressed her hope to establish community-based initiatives that improve access to books for children living far from traditional library facilities.

“For example, having a book shed in rural communities that are really far away from the libraries, so that reading can take place at home,” she stated.

Looking ahead to the national competition, Ms. Lewis said she is eager to embrace the experience and to engage with fellow parish representatives.

She noted that the tremendous support she has received from her family, school, church, and wider community will be invaluable in helping her navigate the demands of the competition.

“It’s not just me. It’s me, my community, my school family, my church family… everyone I know who will be behind me,” Ms. Lewis said.

She also extended heartfelt thanks to her supporters for their encouragement throughout the competition.

“Thank you so much for your belief, for your time, for your well wishes. It was tremendously appreciated and I thank you very much,” Ms. Lewis said.

Meanwhile, Tifelia Thompson was named second runner-up in the parish coronation, earning the titles of Most Congenial and Best Performer, while Destinya Locke secured first runner-up and received the awards for Most Culturally Aware and Most Popular on Social Media.