Minor Electrical Fire at JIS

A small electrical fire occurred at the Jamaica Information Service’s (JIS) Annex building at about 11:00 am on Monday (Aug. 4) resulting in a brief disruption of operations.

The fire started close to the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) metre on the exterior of the building.

Emergency operations were activated, staff were safely evacuated, and the fire was quickly contained.

Firefighters and police responded to the incident, and a full assessment was carried out by the Jamaica Public Service (JPS).

No injuries have been reported from the incident. However, the damaged electrical panel box will have to be repaired.

The Agency’s operations will return to normal on August 5, 2025.