Ministry Unveils Strategic Initiatives to Transform Education and Strengthen Student Support

The Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information has unveiled a series of strategic initiatives designed to transform the educational landscape and ensure that all students receive high-quality instruction and support.

These measures include a more structured approach to curriculum delivery, strengthened planning frameworks, and the integration of innovative technologies to enhance student monitoring and support overall well-being.

Speaking during a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’, Permanent Secretary, Dr. Kasan Troupe, announced that in response to calls from educators and stakeholders for greater emphasis on core subjects, the Ministry has adopted a more prescriptive approach to curriculum implementation.

She noted that while school principals maintain autonomy in crafting treatment plans suited to their individual contexts, the Ministry has assumed responsibility for designing timetables to ensure consistency and support across institutions.

According to Dr. Troupe, the timetables were carefully designed to reflect the diverse contexts of various school types, including small schools, large schools, multigrade settings, and shift schools.

They outline specific instructional hours for core subjects such as Reading, Language Arts, and Mathematics, while also allocating time for activities such as circle time, Health and Family Life Education (HFLE), worship sessions, and common planning periods.

The timetables have been disseminated to schools, and teachers are encouraged to familiarise themselves with the schedules in preparation for the 2025/26 academic year, which begins in September.

Recognising that intentional planning is essential to effective teaching and learning, the Ministry has also incorporated dedicated planning periods into the school timetable.

“This initiative underscores the importance of proactive and responsive teaching strategies. For schools facing challenges in implementing these plans, the Ministry has provided templates and additional support to facilitate smooth integration,” Dr. Troupe stated.

Another key component of the Ministry’s strategy involves leveraging technology to improve administrative efficiency and student support services. Central to this effort is the rollout of the Education Management Information System (EMIS), with all demographic data for more than 1,010 schools uploaded.

This platform will enable real-time tracking of student attendance rates by allowing educators and officials to monitor attendance rates at any given moment.

More than 200 schools will receive targeted support this year to fully adopt and utilise the EMIS. This data-driven approach will enable timely interventions, ensuring that students who are absent or experiencing challenges receive the support they need without delay.

Dr. Troupe stated that the Ministry recognises that addressing student attendance and well-being requires a collaborative effort across government.

To this end, social workers from the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, the Ministry of National Security, and the Ministry of Education will work together to identify at-risk students and intervene early.

By integrating social services with educational data, the Ministry aims to address underlying issues, be they familial, social, or economic, that may impact student attendance and performance.

“These strategies demonstrate the Ministry’s unwavering commitment to transforming education through strategic planning, technological innovation, and inter-ministerial collaboration. By emphasising structured timetables, dedicated planning time, and real-time data monitoring, the aim is to foster an environment where no child is left behind,” the Permanent Secretary underscored.