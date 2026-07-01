Ministry Supporting Training and Certification of Local Creatives

The Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport is supporting the training and certification of local creatives, enabling them to sharpen their skills, earn recognised qualifications, and advance their careers without interruption.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Olivia Grange, made the announcement during her 2026/27 Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (June 30).

The programme will be delivered through the newly established creatives school –the Institute for Cultural Practitioners, Innovators, Entertainers and Creatives, which Minister Grange introduced last year.

“This centre of innovation and excellence will offer flexible, cutting-edge education and professional development across the full spectrum of creative disciplines,” she informed.

“Through the Institute we will equip our creatives with technical expertise and business acumen. We will offer micro-credentialing so that practitioners can upskill without interrupting their careers. The Institute will become the hub, and we will partner and work along with other institutions that are training creatives,” Ms. Grange told the House.