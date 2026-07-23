Ministry Says PIOJ Report Will Strengthen Inclusive Education

The Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information has welcomed a report from the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) on emergency response mechanisms for students with special educational needs and disabilities, calling it a critical tool to strengthen inclusive education.

“The Ministry warmly welcomes this research. It adds to what we already have in a big way, and we see it as an important contribution… to the ongoing strengthening of inclusive education in Jamaica,” Deputy Chief Education Officer for Core Curriculum and Support Services in the Ministry, Dr. Winnie Berry, said.

She noted, further, that the report complements the Ministry’s existing policy framework, while providing valuable evidence to inform the continued improvement and implementation of the Education in Emergencies (EiE) policy and the broader commitment to educational resilience.

Dr. Berry was speaking at a dissemination ceremony for the report, titled ‘The Adequacy of the Emergency Response Mechanism for Students with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities’, at the PIOJ’s offices in Kingston, on Wednesday (July 22).

The research project was undertaken by Dr. Shakeisha Wilson Scott of the University of the West Indies, Department of Sociology, Psychology and Social Work, with the support of education stakeholders and disability advocates.

It looked at how schools and institutions prepare to protect vulnerable students during crises such as hurricanes, health emergencies, and other disruptions, with a particular focus on three distinct periods: prior to, during, and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The findings highlighted the need to develop a multifaceted response that accounts for the threat of various disasters in the context of climate change, adopts a multistakeholder partnership approach, and addresses the policy and legislative gaps that support a disability-inclusive EiE response.

Dr. Berry said the study illustrates the indispensable role of research and evidence in public policy, as it presents reliable data that can help in identifying gaps, allocating resources strategically, monitoring progress, and continuously improving educational outcomes for learners.

She acknowledged that while education systems are often evaluated by how well they perform under normal circumstances, some of the most revealing tests occur during periods of disruption.

Dr. Berry emphasised the importance of building systems that sustain learning, support, and protection before and after crises.

“This philosophy lies at the heart of the Ministry’s Education in Emergencies Policy. The policy recognises that education is not a service that can simply be paused during emergencies. Rather, it is a protective, life-sustaining public good that provides continuity, stability, and hope for children and their families,” she detailed.

The Deputy Chief Education Officer emphasised that the policy seeks to ensure that learning outcomes, through every phase of an emergency, preparedness, response, and recovery, are taken into consideration while safeguarding the rights, well-being, and development of every learner.

She said the PIOJ’s research reinforces the Ministry’s policy position, as it confirms that students with special education needs and disabilities often experience disproportionate challenges during emergencies, including interrupted learning, reduced access to specialised services, technological barriers, and heightened psychosocial stress.

“These findings underscore the importance of embedding inclusive emergency planning into every aspect of educational delivery,” Dr. Berry said.

She noted, further, that the Ministry has long recognised that equitable access to education requires systems that identify barriers to learning, respond to individual needs, and provide every learner with meaningful opportunities to succeed.

Dr. Berry said this is reflected in the Ministry’s special education policy, which advances equity, inclusion, and appropriate educational provision for learners with exceptionalities, while strengthening teacher preparation, parent engagement, and collaborative support services.

“It is equally reflected in our National Safe School Policy and our Education in Emergencies policy, both of which seek to ensure that schools remain safe, inclusive, and capable of sustaining learning during these difficult times.

These policy commitments are translated into practice through the work of the Ministry’s Special Education Unit,” she affirmed.

The Deputy Chief Education Officer emphasised that the education system must be capable of maintaining continuity of learning regardless of the challenges faced.

In his remarks, PIOJ Director General, Dr. Wayne Henry, pointed out that over the past five years Jamaica has faced three significant shocks – the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Hurricane Beryl in 2024 and Hurricane Melissa in 2025.

“Among the concerns that arise in the aftermath of such events is the continued education of our student population. This research focused on a particularly vulnerable segment of our population, and the measures in place for their education in emergencies and disasters,” he said.

Dr. Henry noted that the findings of the research bring to the fore the experiences of students with special educational needs, and inform recommendations designed to improve outcomes.

Meanwhile, Executive Director of the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD), Dr. Christine Hendricks, emphasised that studies of this nature provide the evidence base needed to move from “good intentions to sound policy”.

“This is why the JCPD places such value on the kind of applied, field-tested research being presented today. It moves us beyond assumption and into evidence. It tells us precisely where the gaps sit between policy on paper and protection in practice, and it gives duty-bearers… clear basis for corrective action,” she affirmed.

Dr. Hendricks said the Council will study the findings and recommendations emerging from this research and looks forward to working with the Ministry and other partners to strengthen emergency preparedness for students with disabilities.

“This includes supporting the training of school personnel, advocating for accessible shelter standards, and ensuring that individualised emergency plans become the standard practice for students with special educational needs and not the exception… This research corrects gaps and it deserves our full attention and our follow-through,” the Executive Director added.