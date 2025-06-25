Ministry Provides $734 Million in Grants to Stage Cultural, Entertainment and Sports Events

During the last four years, the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport has provided $734 million in grant funding to enable the staging of cultural, entertainment and sports events of various sizes, artiste tour support, and others.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Olivia Grange, made the disclosure during her contribution to the 2025/26 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on June 24.

“In addition, through the Sports Development Foundation (SDF), the Ministry has invested more than $4.6 billion between 2016 and 2024 in developing national, school and community sports infrastructure as well as funding the development programmes of the national sports federations, as well as procuring equipment, supporting track meets, enhancing athlete welfare and supporting technical training,” she said.

In the last financial year, the SDF constructed and fenced eight multipurpose courts, developed four fields, one pool, installed lights, and donated hurdles and mowers.

Among the beneficiaries were Annotto Bay High School in St Mary, Christel House and Greater Portmore High in St. Catherine, Bellefield High in Manchester, Rousseau Primary in Kingston, and Half-Way Tree Primary in St Andrew.

Ms. Grange said in this financial year, the SDF has allocated $247 million for infrastructure development across the island.

Meanwhile, the Minister said the new running track at the National Stadium, in the colours of the Jamaican flag, represents a technological upgrade on the track that was there before.

“We had planned to replace the track during the build phase of the National Stadium re-development project; however, in light of concerns about the health, safety and performance levels of athletes competing on the track, we had to respond in time for Boys and Girls’ Champs,” she noted.

She informed that the work was completed on time and within the Government’s budget of US$350,000.

Ms. Grange also mentioned that in the last financial year, the Ministry accepted a proposal from United Kingdom firms Ryder Architecture and CAA ICON for the redevelopment of the National Stadium, and a feasibility study has been under way.

“We are still on track to break ground for the National Stadium redevelopment project soon. We also completed the installation of new flood lights at the National Stadium, and we recently replaced the lights at Sabina Park,” she informed.

She noted that the new lighting at Sabina Park will enable the return of international cricket to Jamaica in July of this year, when the country will host its first-ever day-night Test.

“The new lights along with new display boards, which are being installed as we speak, thanks to our bilateral engagement with the Government of India, will transform the experience at Sabina Park and make it a much more attractive venue towards our national goal of making Jamaica the place of choice to watch, play and talk about sports,” Ms. Grange said.