Ministry Prioritises Mental Health of Children and Adolescents

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the mental health of children and adolescents as the nation observes Child Month under the theme ‘Prioritise Our Children’s Mental Health: Strong Minds, Safer Future’.

Speaking at the recent National Child Month Church Service in Kingston, Nurse Carol Baker Burke, Mental Health Coordinator, who represented Dr. Kevin Goulbourne, Director of Mental Health in the Ministry, underscored the urgency of the theme.

She cited the World Health Organization’s Child and Adolescent Mental Health Fact Sheet (2017), which reveals that up to 50 per cent of mental illnesses emerge by age 14, though diagnosis may take as long as 10 years.

“Untreated mental illness can result in children experiencing difficulties at school, at home, and within their communities, and may lead to poor academic, social, and vocational achievement,” Nurse Baker Burke noted.

She said that the theme is particularly relevant given the many local and global challenges that threaten the mental health and well-being of children, including the COVID-19 pandemic, Hurricane Beryl, and the tragic impact of Hurricane Melissa.

These experiences, she said, have compounded the risks posed by Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs), such as abuse, neglect, caregiver mental illness, and household violence, as well as Adverse Community Environments, like violence, poor housing, and community disruption. Despite these risks, Nurse Baker Burke stated that protective factors can significantly reduce the likelihood of mental health problems.

“Children who enjoy positive friendships, excel in school, and have caring adults outside their families as mentors are better equipped to thrive. Families that provide safe, stable, and nurturing relationships also play a critical role in fostering resilience,” she said.

The Ministry, through its Mental Health Unit, has placed priority on children and adolescents by implementing policies, programmes, and publications, such as the School Mental Health Literacy Programme and the Raising Emotionally Smart Children Manual.

These initiatives, Nurse Baker Burke noted, are designed to strengthen mental health awareness and support systems in schools and communities. She pointed out that good mental health in childhood is essential for optimal psychological development, effective learning, strong social relationships, and future economic participation.

“There is no good health without mental health. By investing in the mental well-being of our children today, we are laying the foundation for a healthier, stronger Jamaica tomorrow,” she said.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness continues to encourage families, schools, and communities to work together in creating supportive environments that empower children to grow into resilient, capable leaders of the future.