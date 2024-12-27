Ministry of Tourism and its Public Bodies Bring Holiday Cheer to Children of Tourism Workers

The Ministry of Tourism and its public bodies spread holiday joy and gratitude this season by hosting a series of special Christmas Treats for the children of tourism workers.

The heartwarming celebrations, held over three days, took place across resort areas including Kingston, Portland, Treasure Beach, Negril, Ocho Rios and Montego Bay, bringing smiles to over 600 children and their families.

“Our tourism workers are the backbone of our sector, and these celebrations recognize their dedication while bringing joy to their children during the holiday season. It is timely as the sector continues to grow and our workers are the driving force behind this,” said Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett.

The Christmas treats aimed to recognize the invaluable contributions of tourism workers who play a vital role in the country’s vibrant tourism sector.

The Ministry of Tourism partnered with local businesses, community organizations, and volunteers to create memorable experiences filled with holiday magic.

Children were treated to an exciting array of activities, including bounce-a-bouts, mechanical bulls, games and a visit from Santa Claus, who arrived bearing gifts for every child.

The event also featured live entertainment, including dance performances.

In his visit to the treat at Harmony Beach Park in Montego Bay, Minister Bartlett emphasized the importance of the event: “The dedication of our tourism workers ensures that visitors to our country experience the best of our hospitality. We celebrate not only their hard work but also the joy and wonder of the season through their children. This is our way of giving back to those who give so much to our nation.”

Toys were also distributed to ten (10) hotels across Trelawny, Montego Bay and Negril ensuring that the children of staff who were unable to attend the Christmas treats still received a share of the holiday joy.

The treats were made possible through the generous support of the Ministry’s public bodies and tourism partners who provided toys, refreshments and other resources.

Their support ensured that the children and their families could enjoy a day filled with festive cheer.

The Ministry of Tourism plans to make this an annual tradition, reinforcing its commitment to supporting the well-being of tourism workers and their families.

As the year ends, the Ministry extends warm holiday wishes to all and looks forward to a prosperous new year for the tourism sector and the nation.