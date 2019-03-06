Ministry of National Security Staff Trained in Project Management

A total of 133 staff members of the Ministry of National Security and its agencies have been trained and certified in project management, better enabling them to carry out their work.

The training was conducted by the Project Management Institute through funding from the Ministry.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dianne McIntosh, said the training exercise reflects the Ministry’s commitment to building the capacity of members of staff.

“When we speak of transformation here at the Ministry of National Security, we refer to a desire to see greater productivity, increased efficiency and, most importantly, to see our people equipped with the tools necessary to execute their job functions,” she noted.

She was speaking at the graduation ceremony held on Friday (March 1) at the Office of the Commissioner of Police in St. Andrew.

Mrs. McIntosh praised the graduates. “I am pleased to see the interest of our agencies and departments, who have equipped themselves to be better managers in their respective fields. Today is a critical milestone and we believe we are well-prepared for the year ahead,” she said.

Participants were from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA), Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA), Private Security Regulation Authority (PSRA), Institute of Forensic Science and Legal Medicine, Department of Correctional Services (DCS) and staff from select departments of the Ministry.