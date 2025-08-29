Ministry of National Security Monitoring Bomb Threat Reports

The Ministry of National Security acknowledges reports of bomb threats received via email by several Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

These threats are noted and are being taken seriously. The Ministry has alerted the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) and all elements of the security forces are actively managing the situation.

All affected entities have been asked to activate their internal security protocols as a precautionary measure.

The safety and security of public servants and the general public remain the Ministry’s highest priority.

The public is being urged to remain calm but vigilant.

Anyone with information related to these threats is being urged to contact the JCF via telephone at 876-967-1389.

The Ministry assures the nation that every necessary step is being taken to assess and address the threats and normal operations will continue under heightened vigilance.

The JCF has advised that the threats have been assessed as zero to low risk and all offices are safe and can be reoccupied.

The Ministry condemns, in the strongest terms, any act intended to incite fear, disrupt public order or threaten national security. Such action will be met with the full force of the law.