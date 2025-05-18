Ministry of National Security Continues to Invest in the JCF

The Ministry of National Security has made strategic and sustained investments in the digital modernization of Jamaica’s law enforcement infrastructure, since 2020.

“Nearly $1.5 billion has been invested in… ICT (Information and communication technology) devices… and close to $2 billion in the upgrade, expansion and enhancement of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) radio and data communications infrastructure,” Chief Technical Director, Security Risk Reform and Transformation Policy Division in the Ministry, Delroy Simpson said.

He was speaking at a handover ceremony for technology equipment presented to the JCF, at the Office of the Police Commissioner on Old Hope Road in St. Andrew on May 14.

Mr. Simpson said the government’s investment in policing technology are aimed at fostering a more responsive and transparent public safety framework.

He further noted that the handover of equipment is not about hardware and software, but that “it’s about partnership, progress and purpose. It reflects a shared vision… for a safer, smarter, and more prosperous Jamaica.”

“To the officers who will use these devices daily, we urge you to safeguard them, maximize their utility, and continue to uphold the standards of excellence,” he said.