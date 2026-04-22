Ministry of Labour to Host Job Fair on April 23

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security will host a major job fair in St. Ann’s Bay on Thursday, April 23, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at its offices located at 4 Windsor Road.

This initiative is part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to connect Jamaicans with diverse employment opportunities across multiple sectors, supporting both jobseekers and employers in strengthening the national workforce.

Jobseekers are encouraged to register in advance by uploading their résumés at lmis.gov.jm under the ‘Events’ section or by sending them directly to customerservice@lmis.gov.jm. Walk-ins are also welcome on the day of the fair.

A wide range of vacancies will be available through participating companies such as Skills Acquisition Group of Companies, Grand Mutha, Uncorked, and Island Route Enterprise.

Opportunities span diverse roles, including management trainees in finance and maintenance, gas station supervisors, lifeguards, maintenance supervisors, technicians, chefs, accountants, cashiers, and more.

Additional openings will also be offered by leading organisations, including Moon Palace, Irie FM, Jacana, FDR, Swat Elite, Ocean Coral, Arya Resorts, and Kaya Herb House.

The Ministry is encouraging residents of St. Ann and neighboring parishes to take full advantage of this initiative, which is designed to boost workforce participation and create meaningful pathways to employment.

For further information, persons may visit www.mlss.gov.jm or follow the Ministry’s social media pages on Facebook and Instagram at jamaicamlss, and on TikTok at mlssjamaica.