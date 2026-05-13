Ministry of Labour and Social Security Partners with ITEL to Host Job Fair

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security (MLSS), through the Jamaica Labour Market Information System (LMIS), has partnered with Caribbean-born business process outsourcing (BPO) company ITEL to stage a major job fair on Friday, May 15.

The event will be held at 22 Chalmers Avenue in Kingston from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and is expected to attract hundreds of jobseekers eager to explore career opportunities in one of the region’s fastest-growing industries.

Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dione Jennings said, the initiative underscores the Ministry’s mandate of “providing opportunities, stability and social protection” in keeping with the expansion of the BPO sector, which continues to generate employment and contribute significantly to Jamaica’s economic development.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to register by uploading their résumés to the LMIS website at lmis.gov.jm under the ‘Events’ section, or by sending résumés directly to customerservice@lmis.gov.jm.

Walk-ins will also be accepted on the day of the fair.

Applicants are reminded to bring a valid identification card, Tax Registration Number (TRN), National Insurance Scheme (NIS) card, and proof of qualifications.

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security continues to reaffirm its commitment to creating pathways for Jamaicans to access sustainable employment.

This collaboration reflects the Government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen labour market participation and empower citizens through meaningful work opportunities.