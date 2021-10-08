Ministry of Heath and Wellness Vaccination Blizt October 9-10, 2021

The Ministry of Health & Wellness invites members of the public to attend a vaccination site on Saturday and Sunday, October 9-10, 2021 to receive their first and second dose of the AstraZeneca and the single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 9

CLARENDON, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

• May Pen Hospital

• Spalding Health Centre

• Treadlight Primary School

MANCHESTER

• Mandeville Regional Hospital, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

ST. ELIZABETH, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

• Junction Health Centre

• Santa Cruz Health Centre

• Barbary Hall Primary School

• Black River Health Centre

TRELAWNY

• Falmouth Health Centre, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

• Duncans Health Centre, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

• Wait-A-Bit Health Centre, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

ST. JAMES

• Montego Bay Comprehensive Health Centre [Type V], 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

HANOVER

• Lucea Bus Park, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

WESTMORELAND

• Savanna-la-Mar Health Centre, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

PORTLAND

• Buff Bay Health Centre, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

ST. MARY

• Port Maria Anglican Church Hall, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

ST. ANN

• Belaire Farmers Market, Runaway Bay, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

ST. THOMAS

• Morant Bay Baptist Church, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

KINGSTON &. ST. ANDREW, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• AIDS Health Foundation (AHF)

• St. Joseph’s Hospital

ST. CATHERINE, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• St. Jago Park Health Centre

• Portmore HEART Academy

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 10

KINGSTON & ST. ANDREW

• National Arena, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

CLARENDON, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

• May Pen Hospital

• Mineral Heights Primary School

• Bucknor Community Centre

MANCHESTER

• Mandeville Regional Hospital, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

ST. JAMES

• Sandals Inn, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

ST. ANN

• Belaire Farmers Market, Runaway Bay, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

ST. CATHERINE

• St. Jago Park Health Centre, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• Portmore HEART Academy, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

ST. THOMAS

• St. Thomas Municipal Corporation Morant Bay Drop In Centre, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Persons should take their vaccination card, a government issued identification or letter from a Justice of the Peace to the sites.

Let’s get vaccinated and get back to life.