Ministry of Heath and Wellness Vaccination Blizt October 9-10, 2021

The Ministry of Health & Wellness invites members of the public to attend a vaccination site on Saturday and Sunday, October 9-10, 2021 to receive their first and second dose of the AstraZeneca and the single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 9
CLARENDON, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• May Pen Hospital
• Spalding Health Centre
• Treadlight Primary School
MANCHESTER
• Mandeville Regional Hospital, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
ST. ELIZABETH, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Junction Health Centre
• Santa Cruz Health Centre
• Barbary Hall Primary School
• Black River Health Centre
TRELAWNY
• Falmouth Health Centre, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Duncans Health Centre, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Wait-A-Bit Health Centre, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
ST. JAMES
• Montego Bay Comprehensive Health Centre [Type V], 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
HANOVER
• Lucea Bus Park, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
WESTMORELAND
• Savanna-la-Mar Health Centre, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
PORTLAND
• Buff Bay Health Centre, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
ST. MARY
• Port Maria Anglican Church Hall, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
ST. ANN
• Belaire Farmers Market, Runaway Bay, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
ST. THOMAS
• Morant Bay Baptist Church, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
KINGSTON &. ST. ANDREW, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
• AIDS Health Foundation (AHF)
• St. Joseph’s Hospital
ST. CATHERINE, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
• St. Jago Park Health Centre
• Portmore HEART Academy
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 10
KINGSTON & ST. ANDREW
• National Arena, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
CLARENDON, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• May Pen Hospital
• Mineral Heights Primary School
• Bucknor Community Centre
MANCHESTER
• Mandeville Regional Hospital, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
ST. JAMES
• Sandals Inn, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
ST. ANN
• Belaire Farmers Market, Runaway Bay, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
ST. CATHERINE
• St. Jago Park Health Centre, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
• Portmore HEART Academy, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
ST. THOMAS
• St. Thomas Municipal Corporation Morant Bay Drop In Centre, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Persons should take their vaccination card, a government issued identification or letter from a Justice of the Peace to the sites.
Let’s get vaccinated and get back to life.