Ministry Of Health And Wellness Receives 10 Thermal Scanners From Sandals International

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has received 10 thermal scanners from Sandals Resorts International, valued over $280,000.

These are expected to significantly boost the capacity of the Ministry’s medical staff to check for elevated temperature levels in individuals.

Speaking at the handing over of the machines at the Ministry’s offices in New Kingston on Friday (March 6), National Epidemiologist, Dr. Karen Webster Kerr, said the equipment will be pivotal in ongoing efforts to prevent an outbreak of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Jamaica.

“They will be useful in our assessment of persons’ temperature at our sea and airports, and in our quarantine facilities where we will be able to monitor persons without touching them,” she pointed out.

Dr. Webster Kerr indicated that there are adequate machines at the country’s points of entry, and urged persons to remain calm as the authorities take steps to prevent an outbreak while encouraging individuals to exercise precautions to prevent contractions of respiratory illnesses.

“It (COVID-19) is new, and new things bring anxiety. We all need to plan [accordingly], as individuals, in communities. [So] ensure that you protect yourself from infections, especially respiratory trait infections,” she said.

Meanwhile, Sandals Group Manager for Communications and Public Relations, Sheryl McGaw-Douse, said the entity is concerned about the impact of COVID-19 globally and, as such, is supporting efforts to safeguard Jamaica’s borders and points of entry.

She praised Portfolio Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, and Ministry team members for, among other things, embarking on a COVID-19 public education campaign to enlighten persons on ways to protect themselves.

Ms. McGaw-Douse indicated that Sandals is also heightening awareness among the Group’s over 15,000 employees across the Caribbean, adding that “they, in turn, take that… message… home to their own communities, and share [it]”.

“It is our responsibility to make sure that persons are aware that the first line of defence is education,” she emphasized.

Ministry is advising the public to observe the standard infection prevention and control precautions, especially relating to viral respiratory illnesses.

These include frequent hand washing, covering the mouth when coughing and sneezing with tissues or clothing, and avoiding contact with persons who display flu-like symptoms.