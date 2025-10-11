Ministry of Health and Wellness’ Adopt-A-Clinic Programme Gets a Boost

The Ministry of Health and Wellness’ Adopt-a-Clinic Programme recently received a renewed boost with the announcement by President of the RalRosa Foundation, Dr. Jacqueline Watson, that her organisation would extend its adoption of the Golden Spring Health Centre in St. Andrew for an additional three years.

Speaking during a reception hosted by the Foundation in honour of Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, His Excellency Major General (ret’d) Antony Anderson, at the organisation’s headquarters in Georgetown, Washington DC, on October 1, Dr. Watson noted that the initial three-year adoption of the Golden Spring Type II Health Centre was scheduled to conclude in September.

She advised the audience, which included Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, that over the three-year period, the RalRosa Foundation had invested approximately $3 million, alongside the provision of medical and diagnostic equipment valued at more than $2 million.

“Our parents would be extremely proud, but not surprised, by our decision to adopt the clinic, as it demonstrates the lessons that they taught us during our childhood,” Dr. Watson said.

In response, Dr. Tufton expressed his appreciation for the RalRosa Foundation’s decision to extend its adoption of the Golden Spring Clinic for an additional three years, commending the organisation for its steadfast commitment to the Adopt-a-Clinic Programme.

“This is a strategic programme that seeks to proactively leverage the philanthropic support of the private sector and diaspora to play a more critical role in improving the primary healthcare system,” the Minister pointed out.

Ambassador Anderson also offered high praise for the RalRosa Foundation, noting that through the generous support of individuals like those present, the organisation has made meaningful strides in enhancing healthcare delivery across Jamaica.

“I commend the Watson family for their ceaseless work. Jacqui, Kim, Richard, and the younger generation of Watsons, thank you for the work you do. Every dollar we raise, every pledge you make, brings us closer to a Jamaica where quality healthcare is accessible to all.

“Let us rise above the challenges, let us extend a helping hand to those in need, and let us leave a legacy of compassion and care. Together, we can create a brighter future where quality healthcare and prosperity are a reality for all,” the Ambassador said.

The Golden Spring Health Centre currently maintains a patient registration of more than 86,000 individuals.

It offers a comprehensive range of services, including maternal and child health, curative care, family planning, and mental health support.

The facility is the 47th of 100 health centres that have been adopted since the Adopt-a-Clinic programme started in 2017.

Of the 59 clinics adopted, 37 have been supported by the Jamaican Diaspora, reflecting a collective commitment of $100 million. All 14 parishes have benefited from the initiative.