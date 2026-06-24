Ministry of Finance Issues Public Auction Guidelines

Bidders wishing to participate in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service’s quarterly public auctions are being urged to familiarise themselves with the conditions of sale to ensure a smooth process.

Director of the Ministry’s Asset Management and Disposal Services Branch, Stephanie Matthews, told JIS News in an interview, that understanding the payment requirements, collection timelines and transfer procedures will help bidders avoid unnecessary delays or penalties.

“We want persons to come prepared on auction day. Understanding the rules and conditions beforehand helps to create a seamless experience for bidders and ensures that the process remains fair and transparent for everyone involved,” he said.

Persons will be allowed entry to participate on presentation of Registration Cards issued by the Jamaica Customs Agency

On auction day, registered bidders will have their Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) bidder cards verified before entering the auction venue. Participants will be guided to the auction area where the auctioneer will outline the conditions of sale before bidding begins.

Ms. Matthews explained that once the auctioneer’s gavel falls, the highest bidder becomes the successful purchaser and is issued an acknowledgement slip to begin the payment process.

A successful bidder is required to make a deposit of 10 per cent of the purchase price or $20,000, whichever is greater, on the day of the sale. Where an item is purchased for $20,000 or less, full payment must be made immediately.

Payments are accepted through electronic methods, including bank transfers and debit or credit cards.

“The Ministry no longer accepts cash or cheque payments. This approach enhances security for both our customers and staff while providing a more efficient payment process,” Ms. Matthews noted.

She further advised that purchasers who fail to complete payment within the stipulated period will forfeit their purchase in accordance with the conditions of sale.

For persons purchasing motor vehicles, several documents are required to complete the transfer and registration process with Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ), including the relevant documents provided by the Ministry, a valid cover note, certificate of fitness, completed Motor Vehicle Transaction Form MV01, valid identification and the applicable registration fee.

Ms. Matthews said that the Ministry may provide letters requesting consideration for waivers of outstanding registration fees on certain vehicles that have been removed from operational use for extended periods.

“Once these vehicles are sold to a purchaser, the [Ministry] issues a letter to the TAJ requesting that consideration be given to the purchaser regarding outstanding registration fees on the vehicle,” she told JIS News.

Successful purchasers are required to collect their items within two weeks of completing final payment. Assets not collected within the stipulated period will attract a storage charge of $1,500 per day.

Ms. Matthews is encouraging first-time bidders to ensure that their bidder cards are valid, inspect items beforehand, conduct research on assets of interest and establish a spending limit before the auction begins.

“Having a clear budget and understanding the condition of the assets beforehand can help bidders make sound decisions and enjoy a successful auction experience,” she said.