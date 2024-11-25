Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation Launches EcoChampions School Tour

The Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation (MEGJC) launched its inaugural EcoChampions School Tour at Mt. Alvernia High School, in Montego Bay, St. James, on November 21.

Students from eight schools across the parish, as well as Trelawny participated in the ceremony.

They were educated and empowered to take action toward environmental sustainability by focusing on critical areas, such as water conservation, reforestation, and waste management.

Director of Corporate Communications and Public Relations at MEGJC, Dannie Clarke, told JIS News that it was important to engage Jamaica’s youth in practical discussions about environmental protection.

She noted the need for sustainable habits like recycling, reducing single-use plastics, and opting for reusable alternatives to be ingrained in the everyday practices of the men and women of tomorrow.

“The actions that they take today will impact Jamaica’s future tomorrow,” Ms. Clarke said.

The event featured an expo with displays and activities from key environmental and resource-focused agencies, including the National Water Commission (NWC), Forestry Department, National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), and others.

These agencies shared insights and tools to encourage students to adopt eco-friendly practices.

Moreover, as part of the EcoChampions initiative, two competitions were announced, a Jingle Competition and a Sustainable Innovation Challenge, where schools propose solutions to local environmental problems.

Mt. Alvernia High School placed first for the Sustainable Innovation Challenge on the day, beating Westwood High School. Albert Town High School won the Jingle Competition.

“Rural Water Supply Limited will be gifting the school that wins the Sustainable Innovation Challenge with a brand-new rainwater harvesting system,” Ms. Clarke noted.

Mt. Alvernia High School also received a water storage tank to enhance its water collection. Additionally, the schools that participated in the school tour received recycling bins through a partnership with Recycling Partners of Jamaica.

The second leg of the EcoChampions School Tour was held in Negril on November 22, where over 250 students from primary and high schools participated.