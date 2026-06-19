Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development Spends 22% of Capital Budget

Approximately 22 per cent of the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development’s capital budget has been spent, so far, this fiscal year.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry with responsibility for Works, Hon. Robert Morgan, provided the update during his contribution to the 2026/27 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives, on Wednesday (June 17).

“On the capital side, we have spent, so far, approximately 22 per cent of our capital budget, with allocations to Shared Prosperity through Accelerated Improvement to our Road Network (SPARK), Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project (SCHIP), the Troy Bridge, and the dualisation of the Braeton and Hellshire Main Road,” he informed.

Mr. Morgan further reported that total capital expenditure across these highlighted projects stood at approximately $1.4 billion of a total of more than $6 billion.

“These investments reflect the Government’s continued commitment to modernising Jamaica’s road infrastructure,” he said.

The Minister also acknowledged the ongoing demand for road rehabilitation across the country but noted that improvements must be undertaken within the Government’s fiscal capacity.

“While we would love to repair all roads, we still have to balance our fiscal ability with the desires of the society,” Mr. Morgan said.

Also, Members of Parliament (MPs) are to receive an additional $1 million each to undertake works in their constituencies.

“Based on the requests and the current season, the Prime Minister has approved an additional amount of $1 million to each Member of Parliament, which is also in aid of our Independence celebration, so you will be notified when that letter is delivered to you,” Mr. Morgan said.